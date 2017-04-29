Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 0 Ingolstadt 0: Stalemate leaves Bayern on the brink of glory

Bayern Munich are on the brink of the Bundesliga title after nearest rivals RB Leipzig were held by lowly Ingolstadt at Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig left the door open for Bayern Munich to clinch the Bundesliga title against Wolfsburg later on Saturday after stumbling to a goalless draw against struggling Ingolstadt, who finished the match with 10 men.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men knew only a win at the Red Bull Arena would guarantee they remained in the hunt for a further week, and Leipzig are now relying on Bayern failing to win to ensure their slim hopes remain intact.

Yussuf Poulsen and Davie Selke were guilty of missing great chances for Leipzig, and their misery was compounded by a second-half injury to talisman Timo Werner.

The result leaves Leipzig seven points adrift of Bayern, who have four games to play compared to Lepizig's three, while Ingolstadt - who had Alfredo Morales sent off four minutes from time - remain second from bottom.

Leipzig made a bright start and Poulsen turned sharply in the area before testing Martin Hansen with a well-struck shot.

Ingolstadt enjoyed a spell of their own, but Werner saw a cross almost deflect in before the same man stabbed wide from Bernardo's cross.

The hosts wasted their best chance in the 52nd minute, though, when Poulsen raced onto Naby Keita's brilliant throughball, only to curl wide when one-on-one with Hansen.

Another great chance came and went as Bernardo's left-wing cross was side-footed wide on the volley by Selke and, despite Morales receiving his marching orders for a second bookable offence, Leipzig failed to find a winner and their destiny is now out of their hands.