RB Khiry Robinson among tryouts at Jets rookie camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- Khiry Robinson is trying to make another comeback.

The veteran running back, who broke his right leg at the end of last season for the third time in a 13-month span, is one of 39 tryout players, including quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, at Jets rookie minicamp this weekend.

''We just wanted to see where he was physically,'' coach Todd Bowles said of Robinson after practice Friday.

Robinson first broke his leg during the 2015 season while with the Saints. He signed with the Jets last offseason, but reinjured the leg in the preseason against Philadelphia. After rehabilitating the injury, Robinson was re-signed by the Jets on Dec. 7, but broke the leg again in Week 16 after running for 22 yards on eight carries at New England.

''He's had a stroke of bad luck,'' Bowles said. ''We're just kicking all the tires and we'll see where he is.''

Robinson has 788 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in his career, along with 25 catches for 178 yards.

Bethel-Thompson is a well-traveled veteran who has had multiple stints with San Francisco, Miami and Minnesota. He was in training camp last summer with Philadelphia, and has also spent time with New England as well as time in the Arena League, the United Football League and the Canadian Football League.

He was one of three tryout quarterbacks in Jets camp, along with rookies Dane Evans (Tulsa) and Anthony Jennings (Louisiana-Lafayette).

The Jets also announced they signed eight undrafted free agents, including Connor Harris, college football's career tackles leader with 633, and the Division II national player of the year last season at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

Also signed were: linebacker Austin Calitro; cornerback Xavier Coleman (Portland State); wide receiver/kick returner Brisly Estime (Syracuse); fullback/tight end Anthony Firkser (Harvard); defensive end Patrick Gamble (Georgia Tech); offensive tackle Javarius Leamon (South Carolina State); and wide receiver Gabe Marks (Washington State).

NOTES: The Jets announced that they signed a pair of sixth-round draft picks: former Louisiana-Lafayette RB Elijah McGuire and former Mississippi CB/WR Derrick Jones. That leaves seven draft picks unsigned for New York. ... CB Jeremy Clark, another sixth-round pick, is rehabbing from a torn ACL that cut short his final season at Michigan, but said he should be a full go when training camp starts in July.

