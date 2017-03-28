Rays bolster depth, acquire OF Peter Bourjos from White Sox

The Associated Press
Rays bolster depth, acquire OF Peter Bourjos from White Sox
Philadelphia Phillies' Peter Bourjos walks off after striking out during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have bolstered their outfield depth, acquiring speedy Peter Bourjos from the Chicago White Sox for cash or a player to be named,

The deal Tuesday potentially provides the Rays with a right-handed hitting backup for Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Bourjos hit .251 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 123 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Jan. 30 and batted .313 in 19 spring training games.

The 29-year-old has also played for the Los Angeles Angels and St. Louis Cardinals over seven seasons.

The White Sox also announced left-handed pitchers Cory Luebke and Matt Purke were assigned to minor league camp.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball