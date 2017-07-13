Rays announce Colby Rasmus will 'step away from baseball'

Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus will take a break from baseball. (AP Photo)

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus will “step away from baseball,” the team announced Thursday.

In a statement, the club thanked Rasmus for his contributions, but did not go into further detail out of respect for his family.

Rasmus was placed on the restricted list. He is not expected to return this season, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The 30-year-old was experiencing a bounce back season with the Rays. In 37 games, Rasmus hit .281/.318/.579 over 129 plate appearances. Rasmus was placed on the disabled list in June with a hip injury. On July 2, Rays manager Kevin Cash said Rasmus’ hip was “very much an issue.”

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!