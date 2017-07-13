Rays announce Colby Rasmus will 'step away from baseball'

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus will “step away from baseball,” the team announced Thursday.

In a statement, the club thanked Rasmus for his contributions, but did not go into further detail out of respect for his family.

The #Rays have placed OF Colby Rasmus on the restricted list. pic.twitter.com/Z28sYZ5SfI — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 13, 2017

Rasmus was placed on the restricted list. He is not expected to return this season, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The 30-year-old was experiencing a bounce back season with the Rays. In 37 games, Rasmus hit .281/.318/.579 over 129 plate appearances. Rasmus was placed on the disabled list in June with a hip injury. On July 2, Rays manager Kevin Cash said Rasmus’ hip was “very much an issue.”

