Raymond Clayborn earned his call to the Patriots Hall

Few professional sports teams have enjoyed as much recent success as the New England Patriots. In fact, this era in Foxboro has been so successful that it can be hard to remember a time in which the Patriots were not an annual powerhouse. However, the history of the Pats does pre-date 2001. And while names such as Brady, Belichick, Law and Bruschi will forever be revered (and rightfully so), the previous generations of New England legends deserve their share of adulation.

And today, Patriots fans honored one of the best to regularly wear Pat Patriot on his helmet. In a surprising, but well-deserved election, cornerback Raymond Clayborn edged out franchise greats Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour to become this year’s inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Clayborn, who had been a finalist for the franchise’s Hall of Fame four times since 2014, will become the 26th inductee into the Hall. He was a member of the Patriots from 1977 until 1989 and was selected to three Pro Bowls.

A standout at the University of Texas at Austin, he was a first-round selection for the Patriots in the 1977 draft. In his rookie season, Clayborn returned 28 kickoffs for 869 yards and lead the league with three returns for touchdowns. He compiled an NFL-best and Patriots franchise record 31 yards per return average.

Aside from his eye-opening success as a kick return specialist, Clayborn was one of the best cornerbacks of his era. His 36 interceptions with the team are a still a franchise record (which he shares with fellow Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law); as are his 161 consecutive games played. He was an integral member of New England’s 1985 AFC title-winning season. He compiled six interceptions in the regular season and provided shutdown coverage. His consistent and stellar play helped the wild-card entry Patriots win three road playoff games, en route to an improbable appearance in Super Bowl XX.

At age 62 years-young, Clayborn will be an elder-statesman, among the Hall’s most recent inductees. In an age when the majority of voting took place on a mobile device, it’s a surprise that Clayborn would win such an election. It is even more impressive that he did so against Hall-worthy candidates like Vrabel and Seymour. However, his contributions to the organization are indelible, and fans of all generations recognize greatness when they see it. And today, Patriots fans proved that their history is far deeper and greater than a freshly-tired bandwagon.

So, on behalf of Patriots Nation, congratulations, Raymond Clayborn on your induction. You’re a true legend and, finally, a Patriots Hall of Famer!

– Mike D’Abate is a Staff Writer for cover32/Patriots and covers the New England Patriots. Like and follow on Follow @MG973024 Follow @cover32_NE and Facebook.

The post Raymond Clayborn earned his call to the Patriots Hall appeared first on Cover32.