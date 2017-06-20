Ray Lewis has another TV gig, this time with Fox

Ray Lewis was hired by Fox to be a part of its NFL coverage. (AP)

Ray Lewis wasn’t off our television sets for too long.

Lewis, the all-time great Baltimore Ravens linebacker, was let go by ESPN last season after three seasons with the network. He rebounded, landing with Fox Sports. That report came from Michael McCarthy of Sporting News.

Lewis will provide NFL coverage on Fox Sports and FS1. He’ll appear on FS1’s studio shows, though the Sporting News didn’t say if he’ll be on Fox’s game-day coverage in the fall. Fox has hired a lot of analysts let go by ESPN, and Lewis will be the latest in that line.

Lewis’ stint at ESPN was uneventful, which was surprising given his reputation. Lewis is controversial, and still unpopular with many NFL fans, but he generally moves the needle. Even in retirement he’s one of the most recognizable NFL figures. Maybe Fox will find success using him in various roles.

