Rawle Alkins withdraws from the draft, bolstering already formidable Arizona

Just over a month after Allonzo Trier announced that he’s returning to Arizona next year, the Wildcats’ other starting wing revealed that he too is coming back to school.

Rawle Alkins announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that he is withdrawing from the NBA draft after originally entering without hiring an agent. The 6-foot-5 sophomore-to-be had until Wednesday to make a final decision.

Story is not over yet, still have some unfinished business to take care of???? ???????? SAVAGELIFE pic.twitter.com/eOBwEYLdL6 — Rawle Alkins (@Iam_RawleAlkins) May 21, 2017





The return of Alkins bolsters Arizona’s chances of starting next season No. 1 in the polls. The Wildcats boast a nice mix of incoming talent and experienced returners from last season’s 32-win team that won the Pac-12 tournament before suffering an upset loss to Xavier in the Sweet 16.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright, a speedy senior with excellent court vision, will likely start at point guard. Trier, a preseason All-American candidate, will start alongside Alkins at wing with heralded incoming freshman Brandon Randolph providing instant offense off the bench. Anchoring the frontcourt will be skilled 7-foot senior Dusan Ristic and the nation’s second-ranked freshman Deandre Ayton.

It was hardly a foregone conclusion that Alkins would return to school after averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds as a freshman and performing well at the NBA combine earlier this month. The New York native likely would have been selected anywhere from 25-50 had he remained in the NBA draft.

What his return gives Arizona is a powerfully built yet athletic wing with the strength to finish through contact, the toughness to play through a fractured finger and the skill to knock down 37 percent of his 3-pointers. Alkins is most lethal bulldozing his way to the rim in transition, but he also is a capable playmaker, a capable shooter and a solid perimeter defender with the tools to perhaps evolve into a great one.

While Arizona might have been able to land Pittsburgh transfer Cam Johnson or heralded recruit Brian Bowen had Alkins decided to stay in the draft, this is probably the best possible scenario for the Wildcats. Alkins isn’t as tall or as lethal an outside shooter as either Johnson or Bowen, but he’s tough, competitive, athletic and already has chemistry playing alongside Trier and Jackson-Cartwright.

Even if Arizona now misses out on both Johnson and Bowen, it’s probably for the best.

The Wildcats have their two starting wings back, plenty of incoming talent and aspirations of finally taking Sean Miller to his first Final Four.

