The Ravens Should Have Traded Down

Every draft I become more and more convinced that it is always better to trade down first round picks.

According to Peter King at MMQB, new general manager John Lynch offered the 49ers’ second, third, and fourth round picks to move up from the top of the second round up to pick 16. Newsome then countered Lynch’s proposal with an offer for San Francisco’s second round pick and both of their third round picks. When it came time to pick though, general manager Ozzie Newsome did not make a trade and selected Marlon Humphrey.

To convince the readers that trading out of the first round is better than not, here are a list of players the Ravens could have selected with their new picks. And in case this seems to obviously amazing to pass up, I would like to remind you these would be in addition to the picks the Ravens already had, besides their first rounder.

2nd round: Cam Robinson OT, Budda Baker DB, Forrest Lamp OL

The cover32 Ravens staff are unabashed Forrest Lamp fans, and assuredly would have loved for Lamp to have joined the team. He and Alabama product Cam Robinson both could have remedied the Ravens offensive line troubles had Ozzie traded down.

3rd round: Cooper Kupp WR, Pat Elflein OL, Dan Feeney OL, Taywan Taylor WR

The Ravens need wide receivers and they could have gotten two of the better ones in the draft with this pick. Again Feeney or Elflein would have solved the Ravens draft problems.

4th round: Dede Westbrook WR, Dorian Johnson OL, Tedric Thompson DB

Johnson could be the Ravens starting left guard right now. Westbrook could have been the physical outside threat the team sorely needs. Thompson could have been a playmaking defensive back racking up interceptions for the Ravens.

Baltimore would of course have missed out on Humphrey, and time will tell how good he will be. Despite that, trading down would have given them multiple opportunities to shore up the offensive line and add receiving talent, something they completely missed on by not trading down.

