The Ravens Should Sign Nick Mangold in Free Agency

After the draft the Ravens were markedly improved defensively. Ozzie Newsome and the front office did seem to forget one thing: the offense. After several seasons of lackluster performance from Flacco and friends, Newsome needs to help out his offensive squad.

One player that if signed would bolster the offense is Nick Mangold, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection formerly of the New York Jets. However, the 33 year old Mangold is still dealing with a lingering injured foot that forced him to miss half of last season.

The Ravens brought Mangold to Baltimore earlier in the offseason, though he left without signing a deal.

Mangold could likely be brought on for a reasonable price as well, as competition for Mangold has not been especially heated. Delays in signing players typically favor teams, and going so long without a team could prompt him to sign undervalue.

Mangold would be a nice fit in the Ravens offense as well. The Ravens are looking to bolster their shaky-at-times offensive line, and they have a hole at center after trading away Jeremy Zuttah. Mangold would provide an excellent leadership presence for a relatively young line as well.

If Mangold is affordable, as he is likely to be, the only question is the ankle injury that caused him to miss half of last season.

Though Mangold was not his former Pro Bowl self, Mangold is a smart and productive, and would certainly be an asset as a veteran presence.

