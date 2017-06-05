Ravens Sign Cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz

The Ravens signed two cornerbacks on Monday, Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz. While Boykin’s signing Monday afternoon has garnered most of the attention, Shabazz looks to be Tavon Young’s replacement.

Veteran Kyle Arrington was released to keep the roster at 90 players.

Shabazz has has been apart of four teams since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Most recently Shabazz was in Pittsburgh where he spent most of last season, though Shabazz also played in Houston last season. In seven games for the Steelers he recorded one tackle.

The Ravens lost Tavon Young for the season after he suffered a torn ACL, and the Boykin and Shabazz signings are clearly trying to fill Young’s void.

