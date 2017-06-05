Ravens sign CBs Boykins, Shabazz; Arrington fails physical

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -- The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran cornerbacks Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz on Monday and terminated the contract of cornerback Kyle Arrington because he failed a physical.

Boykin, 26, has played four NFL seasons. He appeared in 64 games with seven starts for the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-14) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2015). He missed last season after tearing a pectoral muscle in training camp with the Chicago Bears.

Boykin has 131 tackles (116 solo), eight interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 37 passes defensed, two sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Shabazz, 24, appeared in seven games with the Steelers and one with the Houston Texans in 2016.

Arrington, 30, suffered a concussion last August and spent the season on injured reserve. He originally signed a three-year, $7 million contract in 2015. His release opens up $2.1 million in salary cap space.

