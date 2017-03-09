Ravens RB Dixon suspended 4 games for violating NFL policy

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon (30) dives in for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -- Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 NFL season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers.

Dixon ran for 382 yards and two touchdowns last season as a rookie, backing up Terrance West. Because of a knee injury, he did not make his debut until Oct. 9.

In a statement, Dixon said, ''I accept full responsibility for my actions and their consequences. I am truly sorry for the mistake I made and the distraction it causes.''

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said, ''While we are disappointed in the mistake Kenneth made, we appreciate the fact that he has assumed responsibility for his actions.''

Dixon is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

---

