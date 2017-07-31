Ravens owner weighing signing Colin Kaepernick: 'Pray for us'

Decisions on signing a free-agent quarterback in late July usually don’t include an NFL owner asking for prayers.

The Colin Kaepernick story has gotten out of control in many ways, but Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti took it a wee bit over the top as his team considers signing the quarterback.

“We’re sensitive to it, we’re monitoring it, and we’re trying to figure out what’s the right tact,” Bisciotti said, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “So pray for us.”

Pray for us? Now deciding to sign a quarterback who threw for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions on a terrible San Francisco 49ers team last season requires prayers for clarity? Yeesh.

Also, Zrebiec reported that Bisciotti consulted former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis on whether to sign Kaepernick. So yeah, this is going off the rails a bit.

Kaepernick, if you’re unaware, took a knee for the national anthem last season to protest police brutality and social injustice. Bisciotti admitted to Zrebiec he didn’t like the protests. In a league that drafts and signs players with criminal records on a regular basis, Kaepernick has been unsigned all offseason. The Seattle Seahawks brought him in for a visit and passed. When Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco hurt his back, the Ravens started considering Kaepernick. It makes sense, especially considering Kaepernick played for Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco, and his brother John coaches the Ravens. Jim Harbaugh has had positive things to say about Kaepernick this offseason.

But it’s a decision that is apparently weighing heavily on Bisciotti’s mind, even though dozens of quarterbacks a lot worse than Kaepernick have been signed this offseason. But some Ravens fans have reportedly complained about the possibility of signing Kaepernick and this is apparently bothering Bisciotti. No word on whether he’ll consult fans before all future signings.

Just when you thought the Kaepernick story could get any stranger, it did. Now we’ll see if those prayers help Bisciotti make a decision.