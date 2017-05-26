Ravens holding Terrell Suggs out of OTAs

The Baltimore Ravens fully understand its May and they don’t need to see anything from Terrell Suggs on the field at this stage of the offseason.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens are holding the 34-year old linebacker out of the early stages of OTAs.

“He probably could practice but I’m holding him out,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s in here training every single day and doing a great job on the conditioning part of it.”

Suggs sustained a torn biceps last October. Despite the injury, he missed just one game before returning the field and playing the rest of the season for the Ravens. He finished the year with 35 tackles and a team-high eight sacks.

The Ravens will need Suggs ready to go in September. They don’t need to see him on the field in May.