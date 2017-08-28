Ravens extend coach John Harbaugh's contract through 2019

As he heads into his 10 season as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh has gotten some job security.

Not a lot. But some.

Via multiple reports, the Ravens have given Harbaugh a one-year contract extension: he was previously signed through 2018, and is now signed through 2019.

Harbaugh and Baltimore are dealing with some uncertainty with the regular season starting in just under two weeks: quarterback Joe Flacco hasn’t practiced since training camp began with a back issue. Harbaugh insists that Flacco will be ready for the opener in Cincinnati against the rival Bengals.

Sticking together: Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome, right, has extended the contract of head coach John Harbaugh. (AP)

After a decade spent primarily as the Philadelphia Eagles special teams coordinator (he was the secondary/safeties coach in his final year), the Ravens hired Harbaugh in 2008. Baltimore made the playoffs in each of the first five seasons under his guidance, winning the Super Bowl after the fifth.

But since that win over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2013, Baltimore has made the playoffs just once in four seasons, posting 8-8, 10-6, 5-11 and 8-8 records in that span. The year they went 10-6, the Ravens lost in the divisional round to the Patriots.

Baltimore is 85-59-0 over Harbaugh’s first nine seasons.