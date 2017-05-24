The Ravens Defense Will be the Best in the AFC North

After a long history of defensive greatness the Ravens have slacked of late, specifically since their Super Bowl victory in 2012. This year however, the Ravens defense will be tops in the AFC north.

Ozzie Newsome and the front office spent nearly every pick on their defense in this year’s draft. In case you missed it, the Ravens drafted cornerback Marlon Humphrey, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, defensive end Chris Wormley, outside linebacker Tim Williams, and safety Chuck Clark.

In addition to being largely retooled, the Ravens defense was better than you may remember last year. Defensively, Baltimore ranked ninth in points per game and seventh in yards allowed. Given the relative success last season, there are two ways to look at a defense with perhaps up to five or six new starters. The defense will either improve with the insurgence on new talent or flounder because of their reliance on inexperienced players.

However, it is more likely the rookies and new free agents will provide the expected boost and propel the Ravens defense to greatness once again.

First round draft pick Marlon Humphrey looks to be a fantastic addition regardless of his rank on the depth chart. Humphrey has been compared to another Ravens corner, Jimmy Smith. Smith was very effective as a rookie and now has himself slotted in as the Ravens number one corner back. Expect Humphrey to do much of the same.

The pass rush and defensive line looks to be markedly improved with the additions of Tyus Bowser, Chris Wormley and Tim Williams. Bowser and Wormley should be starters and prove to be improvements over the players they are replacing. Pass rush specialist Williams, while not a starter, should be a formidable player to plug into blitz packages.

Adding safeties Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson in free agency will provide a needed veteran presence on the defense.

All in all, the additions to the defense will make this the best defense at least in the AFC North this year and for many more to come.

— Patrick Backlas covers the Baltimore Ravens as a managing editor for cover32 Ravens. Connect and follow on Twitter @PatrickBacklas and @Cover32_bal

