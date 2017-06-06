Following the signings of Al-Hajj Shabazz and Brandon Boykin, the Ravens cut cornerback Kyle Arrington.
Ravens also have terminated contract of CB Kyle Arrington with failed physical designation.
The cut and signings come after cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL in OTAs likely knocking him out for the season.
The 30 year old Arrington had not appeared in a game since 2015 after missing the entire 2016 season because of a concussion.
Arrington was entering the final year of a three-year contract with the Ravens, and was released after a failed physical. Releasing Arrington’s contract frees up $2.1 million in cap space.
