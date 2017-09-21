Raul Mondesi sentenced to eight years in prison in Dominican Republic corruption case

Former major leaguer Raul Mondesi has been sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption during his time as mayor of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic, Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday.

Mondesi, who served a six-year term as mayor from 2010-2016, was also fined 60 million pesos.

Mondesi, 46, was originally under investigation in 2015 for an alleged misappropriation of more than $200 million. That led the Justice Department to accuse Mondesi and others of handling funds in a discretionary manner without complying with procedures.

According to Diario Libre, that included not preparing financial statements without technical criteria, retaining taxes collected that were not sent to the appropriate agencies and not complying with the budget.

Mondesi appeared in 1,525 games over 13 seasons in MLB, spending time with the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Yankees, Diamondbacks, Pirates, Angels, and Braves. He was voted NL Rookie of the Year Award in 1994, won two Gold Gloves and appeared in one All-Star game.

He made the move to politics after retiring from baseball in 2005. During the 2010 election, he ran as part of the Dominican Liberation Party but later switched sides and joined the Dominican Revolutionary Party.

