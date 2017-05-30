Ranking The Top 5 Quarterbacks of the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have played 15 seasons and have had a variety in the quality of play at the quarterback position. For a franchise that is the youngest in the NFL, the Texans have had two separate runs of consistent players at the quarterback position. Unfortunately they came back to back and quality quarterback play has been largely absent for the past three seasons.

Matt Schaub: Schaub was acquired before the 2007 season and is without a doubt the best quarterback in franchise history of the Texans. A career record of 46-42 leaves a lot to be desired. However his tangible statistics tell a different story. During his time in Houston he completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 23,221 yards, 124 touchdowns and 78 interceptions. David Carr: The Original Texan and possibly the most talented quarterback on the list, however the numbers do not back this up. Carr was the franchise’s first ever draft pick and like other quarterbacks selected first overall to an expansion franchise, he experienced a mixed bag of results. The most unfortunate aspect of Carr’s Texans career is the amount of times he was sacked. Carr was sacked 249 times in Houston including 76 times his rookie season and 68 times in 2005. A career record of 22-53 doesn’t really serve Carr justice. An expansion quarterback is never going to have a good record and the expansion Texans were beyond bad. Carr completed 60 percent of his passes for 13,391 yards, 59 touchdowns and 65 interceptions. Ryan Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick’s stay in Houston was brief, lasting only one season, but was good enough to end up third on this list. During his lone season he compiled a 6-6 record for Houston. Completing 63.1 percent of his passes for 2483 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fitzpatrick’s season in Houston got him his starting gig for he Jets where he put up monster numbers before declining terribly. Brian Hoyer: Another one season wonder in Houston. Hoyer appeared in eleven games while starting nine. His record of 5-4 is not outstanding by any means. Hoyer managed to complete 60.6 percent of his passes for 2606 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Hoyer had better regular season numbers than Fitzpatrick. However his poor postseason performance bumps him down to four. In the one postseason game he started for the Texans, he completed 15 of 34 passes for 136 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions. Hoyer also fumbled twice in the contest while being sacked three times. Everything that could have gone wrong for Hoyer and the Texans did go wrong. Sage Rosenfels: Rosenfels was never all that impressive, but when called upon could fill in for a few games while the regular starter gets healthy. Appearing in 19 games over three years for the Texans. A record of 6-4 as a starter in the 10 starts he made for Houston. Completing 65.6 percent of his passes he was able to display some accuracy. Over his three seasons he passed for 3380 yards, 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

The overall history of the Texans and quarterbacks isn’t pretty. The above list is more than all the proof you need. Carr is considered a “draft bust” and one of the worst number one picks of all time. However fair that is to Carr and the Texans is up for debate. It is disheartening that two of the top five players on the list played one season. Equally as bad is that a journeyman fill-in quarterback makes the list.

Other “notable” quarterbacks who did not make the list: Brock Osweiler, Brandon Weeden, Ryan Mallett, Case Keenum and T.J. Yates.

Texans fans, coaches and front office certainly hope Deshaun Watson can eclipse the performance of the players listed above. Even without playing a single snap he arguably could have made the list. However, that just shows how bad overall Texans quarterbacks have been historically.

The post Ranking The Top 5 Quarterbacks of the Houston Texans appeared first on Cover32.