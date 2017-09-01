Ranking MLB contenders' schedules from easiest to hardest

One month from today, baseball’s regular season ends. Little is as important over the next month as a team’s schedule, and with 19 contenders – some are more “contenders” than others, but we digress – Yahoo Sports did the dirty work and analyzed the paths each team will wind from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1.

Here is a breakdown of each team’s schedule, ranked from easiest to hardest.

1. Cleveland Indians, 76-56

Opponents’ winning %: .465

Home games: 16 of 29

Off-days: Sept. 18, 25

Games vs. teams .500 or better: 9 of 29

Key series: vs. White Sox, Sept. 29-Oct.1

Overview: Currently in the midst of a three-city road swing, the defending American League champions play 16 of their final 22 games at home. The best team Cleveland faces? The Twins, whom the Indians lead by 6½ games in the AL Central. The season-ending series against the White Sox isn’t important just because it’s well in their favor. The Indians have clawed back into position for the No. 1 seed in the league – and the possibility of avoiding two games of a five-game series against Boston’s Chris Sale.

2. Washington Nationals, 81-52

Opponents’ winning %: .470

Home games: 14 of 29

Off-days: Sept. 11, 18

Games vs. teams .500 or better: 6 of 29

Key series: vs. Dodgers, Sept. 15-17

Overview: Take the Dodgers series out of the Nationals’ slate, and their opponents’ combined winning percentage is .445. Over the past 13 games, it’s .435 – a 92-loss team. The Nationals are too far back of the Dodgers to catch them for home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs, but a 100-win season certainly is within reach, particularly with two series against the Phillies and Braves.

3. St. Louis Cardinals, 67-66

Opponents’ winning %: .473

Home games: 13 of 29

Off-days: Sept. 11, 18

Games vs. teams .500 or better: 10 of 29

Key series: vs. Cubs, Sept. 25-27

Overview: The Cardinals need to pass Milwaukee and gain five games on Colorado to grab the second wild card, so they need a schedule like this. Over the next two weeks, their opponents are playing .433 ball. The Cardinals’ final 22 games come against the NL Central, and the only above-.500 games they face are two series against the Cubs and one against the Brewers. If anything is giving them a pulse – well, anything beyond the excitement of Luke Weaver and Jack Flaherty in the major league rotation with the prospect of Alex Reyes joining them at some point next year – it’s St. Louis’ schedule.

View photos Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant (right) celebrates with teammate Ben Zobrist (left) at home plate. (AP) More

4. Chicago Cubs, 73-60

Opponents’ winning %: .482

Home games: 15 of 29

Off-days: Sept. 11, 18

Games vs. teams .500 or better: 14 of 29

Key series: at Brewers, Sept. 21-24

Overview: Twelve of the next 16 games at home. Out-of-division series against the Braves, Mets and Rays. Milwaukee as the best opponent. The Cubs are living well, and they need to be, with the Brewers’ deficit still just 3½ games. There to play spoiler: The Cardinals, who certainly wouldn’t mind being the ones to knock Chicago out of a playoff spot. A good next two weeks for the Cubs could make that moot.

5. Minnesota Twins, 70-63

Opponents’ winning %: .485

Home games: 12 of 29

Off-days: Sept. 11, 25

Games vs. teams .500 or better: 6 of 29

Key series: at Yankees, Sept. 18-20

Overview: It’s true: No AL wild-card contender has a more favorable schedule than the one in possession today of the second slot. They don’t play a team with a winning record until Sept. 18, when they head to the Bronx. And after that, seven of their final 10 games come against the Tigers, who on Thursday dumped two of their three best players this season. The rebuilding Twins, already a playoff team? It’s the AL. Up is down, left is right and “Look What You Made Me Do” is good. So why not?

