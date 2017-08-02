Ranking all 10 FBS conferences entering 2017

It’s always fun to debate what conference is the best in college football. As part of our 2017 season preview series, we’re here to give our side of the argument entering the 2017 season. And for good measure, we’re going to rank all 10 FBS conferences. Got a gripe with us? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter.

10. Sun Belt

The Sun Belt is far from a laughingstock. Putting the SBC here at No. 10 isn’t a slight, but someone has to be last. The Sun Belt has a lot of parity through the middle of the conference, but it’s not a bunch that will all go 8-4 or 9-3. Appalachian State — and maybe Arkansas State — is the only team that stands out among the 12. Don’t be surprised if the Mountaineers give Georgia a scare in Week 1.

And a reminder, the Sun Belt is losing two pretty decent teams after 2017. Idaho is dropping down to the FCS level while New Mexico State is going independent. But they were more Sun Belt members out of convenience rather than geographical fit anyway.

9. Conference USA

Welcome to the land of offense. If the Big 12 is the high-powered member of the Power Five conferences, the designation falls to Conference USA. Eight teams averaged over 29 points per game in conference play and 11 teams gave up more than 29 points a game. Defense doesn’t happen too much here, though the quarterbacks may have something to do with it. Western Kentucky’s Mike White and Middle Tennessee’s Brent Stockstill may be two of the most productive quarterbacks in the country this year.

8. Mid-American Conference

Western Michigan’s undefeated run was pretty improbable in 2016. We doubt someone from the MAC will be able to repeat it in 2017. Toledo should give the Broncos a run in the MAC West and Ohio, Miami (Ohio) and Akron are contenders in the East.

But while the conference should produce a fair number of teams with six or more wins, there’s a decent chance for a few with three or fewer too. Teams like Buffalo, Ball State and Kent State will be trying to duplicate the bowl run Eastern Michigan went on in 2016 after the Eagles scored nine wins in the previous four seasons combined.

7. Mountain West

While college football fans are familiar with the rise of Boise State, San Diego State is joining the Broncos as a top-tier program in the Mountain West after two-straight 11-win seasons. And Wyoming may have the best non-Los Angeles-based NFL quarterback prospect in Josh Allen.

So why the heck is this conference not the best of the Group of Five? Well, a conference is more than just three members.

Utah State took another step back in 2016 and Air Force returns just seven starters from a 10-win team. And over in the West Division, it’s anyone’s guess who will be the No. 2 team to San Diego State. Nevada? Hawaii, which went to its first bowl game in six years after last season? It’s probably not Fresno State, which hired former Cal coach Jeff Tedford after a 1-11 season in 2016.

6. American

The American’s push to make the Power Five the “Power Six” is both noble and adorable. Being given an automatic bid to the New Year’s Six would mean more revenue for the conference. You can’t blame the AAC for wanting that.

But it’s still a decent step behind the Big 12 even with South Florida — a member of our preseason top 25 — and teams like Houston, Memphis and Navy.

Cincinnati’s last two years under former coach Tommy Tuberville were a far cry from the three-straight nine-win seasons the program produced from 2012-14. And UConn hasn’t gone .500 in a season since it made an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl in 2010 and was shellacked by Oklahoma. Perhaps new (and former) coach Randy Edsall can recapture the magic.

5. Big 12

Does the Big 12 have a national title contender? You can answer that question affirmatively without question for every other Power Five conference. We’re not so confident in saying yes about the Big 12.

