Rangers try to salvage series finale versus Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers have little chance of catching the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West as they trail by 14 games in the American League West.

That doesn't mean Sunday's start for left-hander Martin Perez (2-5, 4.19 ERA) isn't important. Perez knows that if the Rangers are going to be a postseason contender, they have to beat teams such as Houston. He's hoping that starts Sunday when the Rangers try to snap a three-game losing streak and end Houston's nine-game winning streak.

"We need it," Perez said. "This series is important for us. We have to hit a little bit more. They have a good team. You can see they (the Astros) have a different approach when they go to home plate."

The Astros have scored 13 times against the Rangers in the first two games of the series and handed losses to starters Yu Darvish and Andrew Cashner. At least Perez has some history on his side against a red-hot Houston team.

Perez has been dominant in his career against the Astros, going 5-3 with a 2.49 ERA in nine starts. Seven of those starts have been quality outings, but he hasn't faced the Astros this season.

While Perez said the Astros are more aggressive at the plate than they have been in years past, he doesn't plan on changing how he approaches the start.

"I'm going to pitch how I pitch," Perez said. "The only thing I have to do is attack, throw strikes and mix up and down. I have to do what the situation tells me to do."

Perez has pitched well recently, logging quality starts in four of his last five outings. The lone clunker was his last start, as he allowed a season high in runs (five) and hits (nine) in a 10-8 loss to Tampa Bay.

The white-hot Astros will turn to right-hander Brad Peacock (2-0, 2.13 ERA) in their bid to run their winning streak to 10. He's not a bad option, either. Peacock was dominant as a reliever to start the season before moving to the rotation.

Sunday's start will be his third straight since joining the rotation. He's had eight strikeouts in each of his first two starts, but hasn't won a game as a starter in the majors since 2014. He's faced the Rangers seven times in his career, including five as a starter. He's had solid numbers, too. While his record in the seven outings is 1-3, he sports a 3.41 ERA in those games.

The way the Astros are going, his chances Sunday are pretty good.

Despite the success the Astros have had overall and against the Rangers, winning five of six this year, Houston manager A.J. Hinch isn't overlooking Texas.

"We understand and I believe this to this day that the division runs through Arlington," Hinch said. "They've won the division the last two years. We have a lot of respect for the success that they've had. So until they raise the white flag or we get deep, deep into the season, we're not going to allow ourselves to see it any other way."