Rangers to retire Ivan Rodriguez's No. 7 after Hall of Fame induction

Two days after Ivan Rodriguez was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Texas Rangers officially announced the coolest possible tribute they can offer to the man affectionately known as “Pudge.”

On a date sometime after his Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, N.Y., the Rangers will retire Rodriguez’s famous No. 7 in a ceremony at Globe Life Park.





The Rangers saved the announcement for the very end of their 2017 Awards Banquet on Friday night. Former general manager Tom Grieve delivered the news, which obviously drew a favorable response from those in attendance.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

Rodriguez will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 30, joining a class that includes Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig and former baseball executive John Schuerholz.

Rangers will retire Ivan Rodriguez's uniform. Not on 7/7 as I demanded, but shortly after HOF Induction, which takes place July 30. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) January 21, 2017





That actually would have been a cool twist on things, but it’s understandable why the Rangers are giving way to the Hall of Fame.

It’s already been confirmed Rodriguez will be wearing the Rangers cap on his plaque. Of course, he also spent significant time with the Tigers, in addition to short stints with the Marlins, Yankees, Astros and Nationals during his 21-year career. But no one could argue he made his name as a Rangers cornerstone from 1991-2002.

Tom Grieve presented Ivan Rodriguez with his No. 7 jersey following his retirement. (AP) More

Adding to that, Rodriguez will be the first Hall of Fame player to originally sign and debut with the Rangers. Five other Hall of Famers played for Texas later in their career. Oddly enough, they were all pitchers. The list includes Nolan Ryan, Bert Blyleven, Gaylord Perry, Ferguson Jenkins and Rich Gossage

Pudge becomes the third Ranger player to have his number retired by the team, along with Ryan’s No. 34 and Johnny Oates’ No. 26. Those are pretty cool honors, and they are undeniably deserved.

Rodriguez arrived as a 19-year-old, stayed for 21 years and dominated almost the entire way. Now he’ll be a big part of Rangers lore and baseball history forever.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813