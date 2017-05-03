Rangers send Martinez to mound against Astros

HOUSTON -- Beyond the effectiveness that underscored his two April starts, Texas Rangers left-hander Nick Martinez has showcased a trait that serves him well as the organization shuttles him back and forth between Arlington and Triple-A Round Rock: maturity.

Martinez (0-0, 2.77 ERA) starts Wednesday against the Houston Astros. After opening the season in Round Rock, Martinez was recalled April 12, optioned back to Triple-A three days later, and recalled once more April 21.

Being utilized as a sixth starter previously was an issue for Martinez in his preparation. Though the sample size is small this season, it seems that Martinez has moved beyond the need of trying to prove his worth every time out.

"I think he's been through this enough. He already knows what it feels like," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "Nick has really matured in how he handles that. He doesn't get caught up in that; that was one of the things we talked about.

"Last year when we sent him out, it seemed like every time he pitched it was like he was trying to pitch for his major league life. This year I think he committed himself to just pitching."

Part of that commitment entailed Martinez ditching his slider, a pitch he threw 21.9 percent of the time in 2016, and adding a cutter, which accounted for 25.3 percent of his repertoire in April.

"Really worked on his craft," Banister said. "Added a pitch and eliminated a pitch, which I believe is giving him a lot of confidence. His production has been good, so all those things added together, it's a little bit easier to handle the situation."

Martinez is 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA in seven career games (four starts) vs. Houston.

Right-hander Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.50 ERA) gets the start for the Astros. Morton allowed three runs over five innings in his lone career start against the Rangers. Morton worked a season-high seven innings in his previous start against the Oakland A's on Friday, recording a career-high 12 strikeouts en route to the win.

The Astros recorded their 12th comeback victory on Tuesday night, rallying for a third time from a five-run deficit to outlast Texas 8-7. Houston has shown an uncanny ability to string together quality plate appearances up and down the lineup, particularly in late-game situations when under duress.

When the club added veterans Nori Aoki, Brian McCann, Josh Reddick and Carlos Beltran in the offseason, the intent was to blend their experience with the youthful core already in place. The early results have been promising, with Houston displaying an unflinching belief in its collective ability to rally time and again.

"It's no secret that the blend has been the best part of our position-player group," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "Our older guys have come in and been great examples. Our younger guys have learned how to win over the last couple of seasons. Anybody that's new to our team understands that it's an expectation when they get called up. That's why I think we have a good vibe around our offense."