Rangers RHP Gonzalez a no-throw with partial ligament tear

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Rangers pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez has been diagnosed with a partial tear of a ligament in his right elbow and will not throw for at least six weeks.

Gonzalez, who had been in contention for the fifth spot in the Texas rotation, had an MRI and was examined Friday in Arizona by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. The exam came after Gonzalez felt discomfort in his elbow.

The Rangers said Gonzalez will get a platelet-rich plasma injection Monday and will be re-evaluated again after not throwing for six weeks.

Team officials are hoping that a conservative approach can help the 25-year-old pitcher avoid surgery.

In his last two spring training appearances, Gonzalez allowed 15 earned runs in 8 1/3 innings.