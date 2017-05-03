Rangers dominate Senators in Game 3 win, cut series to 2-1

NEW YORK – The Ottawa Senators followed the emotional high of their double-overtime Game 2 win at home with a mistake-filled game at Madison Square Garden, opening the door wide open for the New York Rangers to make this a series again with a 4-1 win on Tuesday night.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist. Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves, and was especially good in the third period when Ottawa made an offensive push.

Meanwhile, Erik Karlsson was a minus-3 with no points. But it was a rough night for multiple Senators.

The Rangers opened the scoring at 5:31 of the first period, with Zuccarello taking a sweet pass from a falling Mika Zibanejad for the 1-0 lead.

Defending Zibanejad on that play was rookie Ben Harpur, who had a rough period. At 13:24, his miscue behind the Senators’ net led to the second Rangers goal:

The puck got away from Harpur, Michael Grabner stole it and then tucked it home before Anderson could reset for the 2-0 lead.

At the time of the second goal, the Rangers were carrying play: 21 shot attempts to just six for the Senators. By the end of the first period, they had a 15-5 shot advantage.

Another mistake led to the Rangers’ third goal in the second period, as Karlsson and forward Mark Stone collided in the neutral zone, springing a 2-on-1 for the Rangers. Derek Stepan fed Rick Nash, who scored his third of the postseason at 12:21.

It was 4-0 at 18:17, on yet another gaffe-filled play from the Senators. Dion Phaneuf fell down in the defensive zone, giving J.T. Miller a lane to make a pass to Oscar Lindberg through Karlsson, who was attempting to defend it. He popped the puck home for his first career playoff goal.

Ottawa began a rally at 18:49 of the third, as Bobby Ryan hit Game 2 hero Jean-Gabriel Pageau with a no-look pass for his sixth goal of the postseason.

Ryan would leave the game in the third period after being hit by a Karlsson shot. Zack Smith left in the first period with an injury as well.

Game 4 is on Thursday at the Garden, giving Ottawa coach Guy Boucher a couple of days to figure out what went wrong, as the Rangers controlled this one from the start.

