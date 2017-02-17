Rangers' Adrian Beltre has calf strain, could miss WBC

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a double to center off a pitch from Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Andriese in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. Beltre goes into his 20th major league season only 58 hits shy of 3,000 in his career, and after winning his fifth Gold Glove last year. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre reported to spring training Friday with a strained left calf muscle that will sideline him about three weeks and keep him out of the opening round of the World Baseball Classic.

The 37-year-old Beltre, getting ready for his 20th major league season, said he injured the muscle working out at his home in California on Tuesday. He was planning to play for the Dominican Republic in the world classic, and could join the team after the first round if it advances.

Beltre, winner of five Gold Gloves and a four-time All-Star, said his main concern is being ready for opening day but that he wants to play for his country.

The Rangers signed catcher A.J. Jimenez to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. He was released by Toronto on Monday.