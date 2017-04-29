Scottish Premiership: Celtic rampant in Old Firm rout

Scott Sinclair, Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig were all on target as Celtic put Rangers to the sword.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic emphatically rounded off their dominance of Rangers this season with a superb 5-1 win at Ibrox.

Brendan Rodgers were 2-0 winners over their bitter rivals in the semi-final of the Scottish FA Cup last weekend and, having been on target at Hampden Park, Scott Sinclair and Callum McGregor also helped themselves to derby day goals this time around.

Leigh Griffiths thundered in his 15th of the season during a rampant opening from the visitors and defenders Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig got in on the act after the break.

Kenny Miller scored to provide scant consolation for Rangers, who are nine points shy of second-placed Aberdeen having played a game more and a gargantuan 36 behind their all-conquering neighbours.

A lunchtime ordeal for Pedro Caixinha's men began after only six minutes when Myles Beerman clattered through Patrick Roberts in the penalty area, leaving Sinclair to coolly send Wes Foderingham the wrong way.

There were worrying scenes after the goal when a Rangers fan entered the field to confront Celtic captain Scott Brown before being ushered away by security.

McGregor nipped in to hustle Emerson Hyndman out of possession in the 18th minute and fed Griffiths to crash into the top corner.

A similarly venomous strike from the Celtic forward clattered off the crossbar and Sinclair shot wastefully wide at the back post.

The 2-0 half-time margin did little justice to Celtic's complete dominance and, after Griffiths had one chalked out for offside, they accepted more rewards against wholly overmatched opponents.

McGregor appeared to have let the chance pass him by as he lost possession on a driving run, but Roberts collected the loose ball and flicked a pass for his team-mate to slide a shot into the bottom corner.

Boyata headed home the fourth, as Rangers proved their set-piece defending to be as effective as their efforts from open play, while Miller did what he could to lift the mood with a fine solo run and finish.

Celtic saved the best until last, as Lustig weaved forward through a disorientated cluster of blue and fired past Foderingham into the right corner in front of the jubilant travelling support.