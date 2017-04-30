Rams load up on additions to passing game in NFL draft

DAN GREENSPAN (Associated Press)
Former Los Angeles Rams player Jack Youngblood, left, announces South Alabama's Gerald Everett as the Rams' selection in the second round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles Rams seem to be catching on to the idea that the modern NFL is built around the passing game.

The Rams' first draft class under new head coach Sean McVay focused extensively on finding targets for second-year quarterback Jared Goff, adding Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the fourth round Saturday after spending two of their first three picks on South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett and FCS standout receiver Cooper Kupp from Eastern Washington.

''You want to find as many playmakers that can create with the ball in their hands,'' McVay said.

It was a necessary use of resources after the Rams had the fewest passing touchdowns in the league last season, with Goff throwing for just five scores in his seven starts as a rookie.

McVay, on the other hand, oversaw the second-most productive passing offense in Washington at 297.4 yards per game.

That success could provide a hint as to where the newest Rams might fit in under McVay. Everett will be expected to fill the role Jordan Reed held in Washington, creating mismatches down the seam or from the slot, while the 6-foot-3 Reynolds could be Goff's dependable red-zone option after catching 30 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Aggies. Kupp can operate outside or from the slot.

''All these guys have great ball skills and that's what we are looking for, that consistency, that reliability that they can make plays,'' McVay said. ''Different players, but they will add depth to that room.''

There should be plenty of opportunities for early playing time. Tavon Austin and free-agent signing Robert Woods are the only wide receivers currently on the roster to have caught a touchdown in the NFL.

NO SAFETY HAVEN: The Rams lost starting safeties Rodney McLeod and T.J. McDonald in free agency over the last two years, and haven't done much to address the position outside of drafting third-round pick John Johnson from Boston College. Johnson has the coverage skills to shift between safety and slot cornerback, which does create some added versatility with nickel back LaMarcus Joyner getting a look at replacing McDonald.

INTRIGUING ADDITION: Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips knows how to get the most from edge rushers, which makes the selection of Eastern Washington outside linebacker Samson Ebukam in the fourth round a name to remember. Ebukam, who had 9.5 sacks as a senior, is a superior athlete but still raw as a football player. With Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin locked in as starters, Ebukam should have time to refine his game and hopefully become a starter down the road.

STILL WAITING: The Rams did not add an offensive lineman through the draft for the second consecutive year, but McVay said it wasn't necessary after seeing the returning group up close this past week during voluntary workouts.

''Coming out of that minicamp really enabled us to have a better feel for our depth up front,'' McVay said.

SENIOR SELECTIONS: Of the Rams' eight draft picks, only Ebukam and Ejuan Price of Pittsburgh did not participate in the 2017 Senior Bowl.

MORE THAN A FULLBACK: While Virginia Tech's Sam Rogers projects as a core special-teams player and lead blocker for Todd Gurley, he developed a cult following among college football fans for his versatility and big-play ability. Rogers had a memorable 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a wheel route against No. 1 Ohio State on Labor Day to open the 2015 season, even juking future first-round cornerback Eli Apple en route to the end zone.

  • NFL reporter Ed Werder says ESPN asked him to cover the NFL draft after being laid off
    Business Insider

    NFL reporter Ed Werder says ESPN asked him to cover the NFL draft after being laid off

    The veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder was among the many layoffs at ESPN last week that caught the sports-media world by surprise. While Werder said his layoff was effective immediately, he told the Dallas Cowboys-centric podcast "The Doomsday Podcast" that ESPN asked him to cover the NFL draft after informing him he was being laid off. "And the next thing they told me to do as a former employee of ESPN was stay and cover the Saints' draft, which seemed like an odd way to begin your unemployment.

  • A 12-year-old chess champion was kicked out of a tournament for her ‘seductive’ dress, her coach says
    Miami Herald

    A 12-year-old chess champion was kicked out of a tournament for her ‘seductive’ dress, her coach says

    A 12-year-old chess champion in Malaysia was forced to withdraw from a youth tournament in the country after tournament organizers deemed her knee-length dress too "seductive," the girl's coach said. The tournament director of the National Scholastic Chess Championship held April 14-16 made the call personally, the coach noted, after finding the dress to be "temptation." "We found this statement completely out of line!" youth chess coach Kaushal Khandhar wrote on Facebook. He said the incident left his student feeling "extremely disturbed, and embarrassed." Dress codes in chess are not unusual, as FIDE, world chess's governing body, allows tournament organizers to set them before their events

  • texas.forums.rivals.com

    Lavar Ball is a POS human being

    Now he's actively trying to get the Chino Hills coach fired. Apparently his son wasn't so keen on changing schools or he wasn't as accepted with open...

  • Golf fans roast LPGA Tour star for slow play after never-ending playoff
    For The Win

    Golf fans roast LPGA Tour star for slow play after never-ending playoff

    The issue of slow play is one constantly talked about and debated within the world of golf, and on Sunday, it reared its head once again at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. Before highlighting the criticism its worth noting that it’s easy to slam players for playing too slow. Cristie Kerr caught heat for it on Sunday after trying to run the clock during her six hole playoff against Haru Nomura, perhaps deservedly so, but it’s also an illustration of the mindset that has solidified her among the top of the women’s game. She’s diligent, methodical, disciplined; qualities like these are why Kerr has pieced together one a Hall of Fame career over nearly 20 years. She’s always willing to

  • What we learned from WWE Payback 2017
    SB Nation

    What we learned from WWE Payback 2017

    Luckily, that’s not how things went down, as Payback was great nearly from start to finish, and the part that wasn’t great was weird enough to keep talking about the next day. Jericho and Owens, like at WrestleMania 33, countered move after move of the other due to their familiarity with each other. Owens eventually suckered Jericho into the corner and poked him in the eyes when the ref couldn’t see, and nearly secured a victory off that underhandedness, but Jericho escaped the pin attempt and was able to tap Owens out in his submission, the Walls of Jericho.

  • Sean McDermott making key decisions for Bills, pulled prospects off draft board Doug Whaley set
    Bills Wire

    Sean McDermott making key decisions for Bills, pulled prospects off draft board Doug Whaley set

    The Buffalo Bills are undergoing a major organizational change and the team’s owners Terry and Kim Pegula have been swift to make decisions they believe are in the best interest of a franchise that hasn’t made a playoff appearance since 1999. After firing Rex Ryan just under two years into his tenure as the team’s head coach, general manager Doug Whaley was reportedly given ‘full autonomy; to select the next leader of the Bills, who happened to be former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. McDermott is extremely well-respected throughout the NFL, having risen from a player personnel evaluator to a position coach to a coordinator position before finally becoming Buffalo’s head coach.

  • Kentucky Derby 2017: The Preview of the Favorites
    Forbes

    Kentucky Derby 2017: The Preview of the Favorites

    The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is upon us, but it’s crucial to remind ourselves at the outset of any Derby week that each and every one of those blistering two-minute duels stretching back for the better part of a century-and-a-half brought its own version of chaos to the fans and players of its day. This year’s 20-horse field is very much not last year’s top-heavy field. Remember Nyquist, anybody? Exaggerator? In other words, 2017′s owners and trainers have brought us a kaleidoscopic array of equine athletes with many different patterns of talents, and defects, to ponder. Right this minute nobody has anything more than a frail set of odds, bits and shards of workout gossip, and a handful

  • Jana Kramer Reunited With Her Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Over the Weekend
    E! Online

    Jana Kramer Reunited With Her Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Over the Weekend

    Jana Kramer was spotted with her ex, Mike Caussin, over the weekend. The actress and country singer threw out the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday. After her big moment, E! News can confirm she was hanging out with her ex. Caussin was likely there to support Kramer as she took to the mound in front of the packed stadium. She looked cute in her Dodgers jersey with the number 31 printed on the back, which she paired with cut-off black shorts and tennis shoes. She took to Instagram to share a video from the exciting moment. In it, we watch as she joyfully runs out to the mound before throwing the pitch—and hey! She even did a pretty good job! "Okay here's my attempt at pitching!!!"

  • Updating the Patriots' depth chart after 2017 draft
    Patriots Wire

    Updating the Patriots' depth chart after 2017 draft

    The Patriots filled in depth by drafting four prospects and adding over a dozen more rookies in undrafted free agency during the draft weekend. They also traded for tight end James O’Shaughnessy. Let’s take a look at the Patriots’ depth chart following these additions. The depth chart I’ve created has more than 11 starters on offense and defense. Why? Because the Patriots use more than 11 players like starters. Here’s an example: James White isn’t Mike Gillislee’s backup. Thus, they both are listed starters. Similarly, the slot cornerback role (CB3) is essentially a starting position for the Patriots. Thus, Cyrus Jones is currently the top player at that position, and is projected to be a starter.

  • News: Cowboys Emerge As Clear Winners From Draft
    Blogging The Boys

    News: Cowboys Emerge As Clear Winners From Draft

    2017 NFL Draft Winners: Five teams who improved their rosters the most during draft - Dane Brugler, CBSSports.com When factoring in value and quality of player, Brugler sees the Cowboys as one of the five true winners of the draft. While the first round pick was solid -- not great, not bad -- it was the value on days two and three that qualifies the Cowboys for this list. Dallas revamped the secondary with Awuzie and Lewis on day two, adding White later in the sixth round. But the best value was landing Woods in the sixth. The Cowboys traded a future fifth round pick to get back into this draft and get the former Louisiana Tech safety as they try to recreate last year's outstanding value when

  • Henry Ford's great-great-grandson says the company learned 2 key things from making its $400,000 GT supercar
    Business Insider

    Henry Ford's great-great-grandson says the company learned 2 key things from making its $400,000 GT supercar

    Henry Ford III, the great-great-grandson of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford, gazed out over five brand-new $400,000-plus Ford GT supercars parked in formation on the pit lane of the Utah Motorsports race track, about a half an hour's drive from Salt Lake City. The well-spoken 36-year-old who runs marketing for Ford Performance, the automaker's enthusiast-and-racing division, had donned sunglasses to beat back the almost preposterously bright late-April sun. In the distance, the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountains that define Salt Lake City's valley wore a healthy layer of shimmering white snow, thanks to some unexpected weather that had blown through the day before. In the cockpit was Joey Hand, the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing team driver who, with teammate Dirk Müller, won the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France, recreating history.

  • Isaiah Thomas intends to get tooth fixed quickly, despite Celtics' pleas
    ABC News

    Isaiah Thomas intends to get tooth fixed quickly, despite Celtics' pleas

    BOSTON - Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas lost a front tooth during Sunday's Game 1 victory over the Washington Wizards and the team's initial efforts to reinsert it were unsuccessful. That didn't stop Thomas from scoring a game-high 33 points on 11-of-23 shooting over 38 minutes while helping the Celtics rally from a 17-point deficit for a 123-111 triumph at TD Garden. Thomas plans to have the tooth professionally reinserted moving forward after it came back out after the team repositioned it in the first half. "It just bothers me to talk. My tongue goes right through my tooth," a lispy Thomas said at his postgame news conference. "I've never had dental problems so this is new. I've always had teammates

  • Pro golfer publicly shames 'disgusting' big-game hunter on social media
    For The Win

    Pro golfer publicly shames 'disgusting' big-game hunter on social media

    The subject of big-game hunting is an infuriating issue that often rears its ugly head on social media. But now, some of sports’ biggest names are using their standing to shame those involved. It started with England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who slammed the hunter in this picture as it began circulating online. Pro golfer Ian Poulter then came in with an even stronger statement, calling the act “barbaric, disgusting, sad.”

  • 5 things we think we know after WWE Payback
    USA Today

    5 things we think we know after WWE Payback

    WWE Payback on Sunday night featured two title changes, a House of Horrors match, the heel turn of Sheamus and Cesaro and more. Here are five things we think we know about the show: 1. How about an ambulance match? Braun Strowman physically dominated Roman Reigns, who was heavily taped and less than 100% from his storyline shoulder and rib injuries after Strowman flipped an ambulance with Reigns inside three weeks earlier. Strowman power-slammed Reigns twice to get the pin. After the match, Strowman dropped Reigns on the steel steps, leading Reigns to spit up blood. After Reigns made his way to the back and officials tried to get him into an ambulance, he sidestepped a charging Strowman, who

  • Atletico Madrid provide mixed news on José Maria Giménez and Ferreira Carrasco before Real Madrid
    International Business Times

    Atletico Madrid provide mixed news on José Maria Giménez and Ferreira Carrasco before Real Madrid

    Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Giménez is set to miss the trip to Real Madrid on Tuesday night (2 May) after suffering a thigh injury during the weekend's 5-0 win over Las Palmas. Los Colchoneros secured an impressive win over Las Palmas on Saturday to remain in the third place of La Liga table, just behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.

  • Yahoo Sports Videos

    Anthony Joshua and the rebirth of the heavyweight division

    Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix looks back at the history of the heavyweight division and how 27-year-old champion Anthony Joshua may be the one to save it.

  • What Did We Learn From Red Sox’s Series Win Over Cubs At Fenway Park?
    New England Sports Network

    What Did We Learn From Red Sox’s Series Win Over Cubs At Fenway Park?

    The Boston Red Sox just took two of three games from the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, in a series that certainly felt a lot more important than your typical April set. But this was hailed as a potential World Series preview, and with the Cubs as defending world champions (still weird to see), the three-game set was a very good measuring stick for Boston as the season’s first month came to a close. So, what did we learn about the Red Sox and/or life in general from the series? Let’s investigate. The Red Sox offense is awake, but it’s still struggling to get out of bed The Boston offense or lack thereof was a point of contention throughout the first month, and while there were signs of life in

  • 5 Predictions for the Next 5 Years of Arkansas Football
    Arkansas Fight

    5 Predictions for the Next 5 Years of Arkansas Football

    I hate making predictions. Whether it’s picking games each week during the season or taking a stab at the upcoming season’s record, I’m never comfortable. About five years ago, I’d just started writing for this site shortly after moving to Northwest Arkansas, and for my 30th birthday, I wrote a piece about being a Razorback fan through my life and how excited I was to be living so close to campus when the program was about to go through what I really believed would be some sort of golden era for the program. The football team had gone 21-5 over the last two years and was coming off a big Cotton Bowl win and was set to be highly ranked going into the next season. Mike Anderson just finished his

  • Jerry Reese confident that youth at tackle will benefit Giants
    Giants Wire

    Jerry Reese confident that youth at tackle will benefit Giants

    What are the New York Giants going to do at the tackle position? It’s a question that has plagued the team for nearly two full years, but following the second consecutive draft in which they failed to select a tackle in the early rounds, general manager Jerry Reese remains confident in the potential production at the position. While making the media rounds on Monday morning, Reese told SiriusXM NFL Radio that be believes both left tackle Ereck Flowers and right tackle Bobby Hart will make significant strides in 2017. The Giants, of course, desperately hope both Flowers and Hart make just such a leap, especially after the team failed to provide any real help for the offensive line outside of sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty.

  • How John Schneider turned the No. 26 pick into five players for Seahawks
    ESPN.com

    How John Schneider turned the No. 26 pick into five players for Seahawks

    Sheil Kapadia ESPN Writer Close Covered the Philadelphia Eagles for Philadelphia Magazine and Philly.com from 2008 to 2015. Covered the Baltimore Ravens and the NFL for BaltimoreSun.com from 2006 to 2008. Follow on Twitter Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider apologized to reporters when he came out for his news conference Thursday night. "Sorry, guys," he said. There wasn't a whole lot to talk about. The Seahawks began the night with the No. 26 pick in the first round. They traded down to No. 31 and picked up a third-round pick (No. 95) and a seventh-round pick (No. 249). Seattle then moved from No. 31 to No. 34 (second round), picking up a fourth-round pick (No. 111). And Schneider

  • 2017 NBA Playoffs predictions: SB Nation’s writers pick every series
    SB Nation

    2017 NBA Playoffs predictions: SB Nation’s writers pick every series

    Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images Who will win each playoff series, and who will be the best player? SB Nation’s writers lay out their picks and evaluate them as we go. The second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs begins on Sunday when the

  • USGA, R&A may take action amid concern over 'green-reading materials'
    Golfweek.com

    USGA, R&A may take action amid concern over 'green-reading materials'

    The USGA and R&A are reviewing the increasing use of green-reading materials, such as detailed greens maps, and may take action. The entities issued a joint statement Monday morning in the middle of a PGA Tour playoff at the Zurich Classic addressing the issue. The maps and greens books have been associated with slow play lately, another issue which was highlighted due to Cristie Kerr’s sluggish pace during a 6-hole playoff Sunday at the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Texas Shootout. The review also aims to protect the integrity of the game in regards to personal judgement on the putting greens. Here’s the full statement: “The R&A and the USGA believe that a player’s ability to read greens is an

  • Patriots have 'zero' concern with winning now despite Tom Brady's age
    Patriots Wire

    Patriots have 'zero' concern with winning now despite Tom Brady's age

    Immediacy has seemed to be the theme of this year’s NFL draft for the Patriots, as they only drafted four players and used draft picks to land veterans. In a recent press conference, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio was asked about Tom Brady’s age and how relevant that was to the shortage of drafted players. “To the latter part, I’d say that has zero to do with it,” Caserio said Saturday. “I would say really the team-building process is very fluid. How it’s going to go, I mean there is no template. There is no book. Look, there are a lot of really good players that were in this draft that were drafted that are going to help their respective team. We understand that and we felt

  • Five Predictions for the Next Five Years of OU Football
    Crimson And Cream Machine

    Five Predictions for the Next Five Years of OU Football

    10 days ago, one of our SB Nation league managers tasked each of the college blogs with a project... We were to predict what would happen with our respective programs over the next five years! A few days later, we were given a more specific template, which was to give five predictions for the next five years. For better or worse, this development saved y’all from a post that was going to be BUH-NANAS. I had laid out detailed predictions not only for each of the next five seasons, but for the next five recruiting cycles as well. Now, I’m pretty familiar with the names comprising the 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes, but I was getting a bit too creative with 2020, 2021 and 2022. After the part

  • Keylor Navas unfazed by Real Madrid links with Manchester United keeper David De Gea
    International Business Times

    Keylor Navas unfazed by Real Madrid links with Manchester United keeper David De Gea

    Zinedine Zidane has claimed that Keylor Navas is unfazed by renewed reports linking Real Madrid with a summer move for Manchester United number one David De Gea. Real Madrid were on the verge of singing De Gea in the summer of 2015 in a deal that would have seen Navas making the move in the opposite direction as a makeweight.