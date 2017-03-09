Rams admit Greg Robinson draft mistake, give huge deal to new left tackle Andrew Whitworth

When the Los Angeles Rams drafted Greg Robinson with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2014 draft, he was supposed to be their left tackle for a long time. Instead, the Rams had to spend a small fortune to fix their left tackle problem.

According to SportsTrust Advisors, the Rams have worked out the framework of a deal with former Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Andrew Whitworth. The deal is three years for $36 million with $15 million guaranteed, according to ESPN and NFL Network, which is a big contract for a 35-year-old player.

The Rams had to do something to fix their offensive line. Rookie quarterback Jared Goff struggled last season, and running back Todd Gurley’s production plummeted in his second season. A porous line was a big issue for both players, and Whitworth could help that. Whitworth, a three-time Pro Bowler, was a model of consistency for the Bengals. He missed just two games the past eight seasons, and has played at a high level throughout his career.

Robinson hasn’t experienced that type of NFL success yet. He was benched during last season. The addition of Whitworth allows Robinson to move inside to guard. You don’t draft a lineman second overall with the plan of playing him at guard, but the Rams couldn’t keep using Robinson at the important left tackle position if he couldn’t handle it.

Perhaps Robinson, a physical marvel who is just 24, revives his career at guard. It’s not even out of the question that he could improve as a player and eventually become the left tackle the Rams wanted when they picked him so high. He still has plenty of time. But the Rams needed to improve the line now, even if that meant paying a ton to replace the player they picked second overall just three seasons ago.

