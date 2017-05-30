Rams add a third quarterback to the roster

With only two quarterbacks on their 90-man roster as Organized Team Activities got underway, the Rams were an outlier among the NFL’s 32 teams.

That changed on Monday. The team announced that they have signed Dylan Thompson and that running back De’Mard Llorens has been waived in a corresponding move.

It’s Thompson’s second stint with the Rams. He was with the team in training camp and the preseason last year before being dropped as they made their way to 53 players. Thompson was an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent most of the year on the 49ers’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster when Colin Kaepernick was placed on injured reserve.

Thompson joins Jared Goff and Sean Mannion on the Rams’ depth chart at quarterback and opting for Thompson over Kaepernick and other backup possibilities suggests that the Rams aren’t going out of their way to knock Mannion out of the No. 2 spot.