Rams add Phillips to run defense

The Associated Press
Rams add Phillips to run defense
View photos
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- - The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly finalized a deal with 69-year-old Wade Phillips to be their defensive coordinator, although the team declined to confirm it.

Phillips has been a head coach with Denver, Buffalo and Dallas, and he was an interim head coach for New Orleans, Atlanta and the Houston Texans between his 25 seasons as a defensive coordinator in a 39-year NFL career. Phillips' son, Wes, was new Rams coach Sean McVay's tight ends coach in Washington.

Wade Phillips traditionally runs a 3-4 defense. Defensive linemen Donald, Robert Quinn and Michael Brockers all excelled in the 4-3 scheme of Gregg Williams, who ran the Rams' above-average defense for the past three seasons before leaving for the Cleveland Browns after the regular season ended.