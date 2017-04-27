Formula One: Raikkonen has no problem with Ferrari boss Marchionne

Sergio Marchionne was not impressed with Kimi Raikkonen's performance behind the wheel at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Kimi Raikkonen said he has no issue with Sergio Marchionne and the Ferrari president's criticism of his driving is "not really a big deal" to him.

Marchionne said he had spoken to team principal Maurizio Arrivabene about the Finn's form after a disappointing fifth-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Ferrari boss Marchionne stated that Raikkonen appeared to be "busy with other stuff" and team-mate Sebastian Vettel was more aggressive in China.

Yet Raikkonen, fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix last time out, said ahead of the fourth race of the season in Russia this weekend that he has not fallen out with Marchionne.

"As far as I have spoken to our president, everything is fine," said the 2007 world champion. "I know some things were said and written, for me I read so many nonsense stories in newspapers and on the web.

"I trust much more how my relationship is with the team or with him. I expect from myself a good result... if other people are not happy that is fine because I'm not either, so it's not really a big deal for me."

The straight-talking Raikkonen also said it is too early to be thinking where he might be driving next season.

"When it comes to my future I don't know," added the 37-year-old. "There are always a lot of talks over the years, my first thing is I want to do well.

"We'll see what happens after this year, it is definitely not the first thing in my mind, it is to do well here [in Sochi] and in the next race. Let's see what the future brings.

"I have a good relationship with my team and it depends on many things."