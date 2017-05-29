Raiders WR Mickens Hopes for Breakthrough 2017

Jaydon Mickens is entering his sophomore campaign with high expectations for himself, hoping he can stick to the 53-man roster. Plus, he wants to make the leap from practice squad player to full time NFL receiver. Last year, he began as an undrafted free agent after getting an invite to Raiders rookie minicamp. Earlier this year, a video popped up of him showing some of his off-season training regimen. The film shows the 2nd year receiver making a case to be on the 53-man roster this upcoming season.

The speed of Mickens alone continues to astound, and is one of his best attributes. Although he stands only 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds , he plays bigger. Yet, that doesn’t stop him from setting his sights on becoming a player that other undrafted free agents can hope to become. and follow the same path as he is. In an interview on NFL.com before the last year’s draft, Mickens likened his game to that of Tavon Austin and Antonio Brown, both with relatively the same build. Also, Brown has a high caliber quarterback while Austin does not. Mickens is fortunate that Derek Carr is on the same roster as him, and is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.

Furthermore, Mickens’ best shot at becoming the next Austin or Brown, would arrive as the slot receiver. His speed causes defenses to adjust and account for him, while opening up the back end for Crabtree or Cooper. Then again, going into this year he will have a task with Seth Roberts as the current slot receiver .

Additionally, the Raiders undrafted free agents from this year’s class such as Ishmael Zamora, Keon Hatcher, and Isaac Whitney. Also,players from last year’s crop who are still vying for a spot, most notably Johnny Holton. But, with Mickens’ work ethic and improved route running along with his already blazing speed, he could make the 53-man roster. Or, even carve out a bigger role for himself with a year of experience under his belt.

