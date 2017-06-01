Raiders WR Amari Cooper Speaks Up About 2017

Amari Cooper doesn’t say much. That’s just not the Oakland Raiders’ oft-stone-faced wide receivers MO. But when he does speak his mind, it truly speaks volumes. Hence his reply when NFL Network named the dynamic wideout No. 53 in the Top 100.

“To be honest, this league hasn’t even seen half my best yet…,” Cooper wrote on his Instagram.

If that didn’t give you goose bumps, you may not have a pulse. Is this Cooper’s way of saying “throw me the damn ball?” If not, it should be. For as good as Cooper has been — one of three receivers to record at least 70 catches and 1,000 yards in his first two seasons (Marques Colston and Odell Beckham Jr. are the other two) — the proclamation plays right into the thinking Coop can do even more. Much more.

Cooper has been stupendous since arriving in Oakland. Last season he hauled in 83 passes for 1,153 yards and five scores. His rookie season the year before, Cooper snagged 72 passes for 1,070 yards and six TDs. But in each of those two seasons, the Alabama alum faded down the stretch. He caught a combined 58 passes for 771 yards in the final eight games of both seasons. For his entire highlight reel, ankle-breaking plays, Coop has only totaled 11 TDs in 32 games. Hard to fathom for a player who runs the most pristine routes.

The second-half stretch has been the hateful eight for Cooper. And he knows it.

“Of course it’s been on my mind, but it’s a good thing to me because I feel like I can go nowhere but up,” Cooper said. “I know that I can have a lot more production than I’ve had in the past two seasons, so we’ll just see.”

Cooper does not play the blame game. He’s too prideful for that. When asked if injuries are the culprit to his second-half skid, he dismissed the notion saying every player deals with something as the season progresses. Yet, offensive coordinator Todd Downing and quarterback Derek Carr should not dismiss No. 89. From Week 1 and beyond, Coop should be the No. 1 target.

Cooper and Carr should not only being firing on all cylinders from the get-go, but in high gear at the tail-end of the regular season. It would be a sight to behold opponents left Thunderstruck and deafened by Hells Bells by the Raiders’ AC/DC come playoff time.

