Raiders stadium in Las Vegas expected to be ready by June 2020

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority says a new stadium for the Raiders would be finished by June 2020, three months before the NFL usually starts its seasons.

The Stadium Authority released a preliminary timeline, obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media outlets, for the 65,000 seat, $1.9 billion domed stadium that would be located near the Las Vegas Strip.

Construction on project would start in January and last about 30 months. The team has already paid $77.5 million for the 62 acres on which the stadium will be built on.

Of the last four NFL domed stadiums that have been built (Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis), none have been completed in that timeframe.

The league's other new stadiums Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, completed in 2014, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, finished in 2010, took 27 and 32 months to complete, respectively.

The Raiders move to Las Vegas from Oakland was approved by NFL owners in April, with the team playing at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum for the next two seasons.

