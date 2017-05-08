Raiders Rookie Obi Melifonwu: England’s NFL Pride and Joy

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Obi Melifonwu in the second round, with pick 56. Obi is easily a first round talent. Why was this move significant? For myself, being a Raiders fan from the U.K, nothing makes me happier. Witnessing a local play in the pros is a dream come true from for British NFL fans. Melifonwu was actually born in London, living in Islington, about 20 minutes away. The 23 year old moved to America at the age of three. Yet, Obi’s roots still exist here in the United Kingdom. His extended family still lives here. Choosing not to attend this year’s draft in Philadelphia, he opted to stay at home.

There’s a buzz about the NFL in the U.K at the moment. In addition, adding players who were born here or have moved to America only bodes well for increasing the popularity. When the Raiders picked tackle Menelik Watson, people stood up and took notice. While Watson’s on-field performance failed to live up to his draft status, Obi can erase that.

Melifonwu’s outgoing personality can help endear him to international crowds. There is something to a charismatic player that can excite a fan base. Internationally, the NFL wants that type of player to excel. As a result, millions of dollars in advertising will generate interest in the game globally. In England, football gathers steam. Also, when the Raiders move to Las Vegas, count on many UK residents making the trip.

Melifonwu represents a new breed of Raider with an Al Davis feel. That is to say, Obi’s intelligence surpasses his great physical gifts. Blessed with a linebacker’s build, but runs like a cornerback, Obi will make highlight plays. For British Fans, still learning the game, Melifonwu stands out.

In summary, Obi Melifonwu can be a box office draw in London, provided that some team gives up a home game and the Raiders don’t. With the top prices for an International Bowl game ticket at 999 dollars, Commission Goodell would be smart to capitalize on Obi Melifonwu’s presence.

