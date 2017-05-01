Raiders Rookie DT Eddie Vanderdoes: Positives and Negatives

With the 88th pick, the Raiders selected UCLA defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes. In a complete shock, Reggie McKenzie selected the former Bruin. While other positions lined the board, Oakland decided to take a chance on Vanderdoes. Despite rave reviews for this selection, issues exist around this player. As a result, positives and negatives exist.

Positive: Vanderdoes exhibits multi-dimensional power. That is to say, he contains explosion in arms, legs, back and core. Vanderdoes drives opponents back with a thud, collapsing the pocket along the way.

Negative: Without delay, any discussion concerning him is knee health. In 2015, Vanderdoes tore his ACL. While the surgery allows for quicker healer, questions arise about the structure of the joint. Defensive tackles prosper with a sturdy base and leg drive. Any change in function could lead to a less effective player.

Positive: After the Bruins season, Vanderdoes starred at postseason bowls. During the prep week for the East/West Shrine Game, Vanderdoes displayed uncanny power, dominating practices and turning the attention on his play. Whenever news flowed from Mobile, Vanderdoes’ name commanded notice.

Negative: By his own admission, Vanderdoes ballooned to 340 pounds at UCLA. For this reason, red lights need to flash. For a player whose game relies on movement and explosion, carrying 340 screams lack of discipline. Why be that big? Furthermore, senior season remains the ultimate job interview for prospects. To his credit, Vanderdoes dropped 40 pounds, regaining his explosion.

Positive: If Vanderdoes focuses, maintains a proper weight, he immediately helps the interior defense, Plus, the whole line benefits. The saying” if one eats, everyone eats” works here. For example, crushing the pocket, forces the runner or passer to the outside. In effect, Vanderdoes chases the ballcarrier right to Mack or Irvin.

Negative: What does this say about Jihad Ward? Does Vanderdoes eat into his playing time? Sooner or later, a drafted defensive tackle needs to pan out. If Vanderdoes doesn’t, the Raiders will go back to the drawing board.

Positive: A healthy Vanderdoes, coupled with either Ward or Edwards gives Oakland a potentially explosive backfield. As a result, Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin will excel on the perimeter even more, which is scary.

In reality, Eddie Vanderdoes presents a fun prospect for the Raiders. When right, his ceiling expands. On the other hand, what version will RaiderNation see? Sluggish and heavy will not win hearts or jobs. The Raiders are building a winner. Vanderdoes could present a handful.

