Raiders Rookie DB Luani Expects Special Teams Role

Reggie McKenzie watched Brynden Trawick, a safety and special teamer, depart via free agency. He found more than just a replacement in the seventh round when he nabbed Washington’s Shalom Luani. The Raiders hope Luani fills the void.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Samoan bulldozer is a brutal hitter. In addition, Luani has the makings of a devastating special teamer. One that can make returns rue the decision not to signal for a fair catch.

But to pigeon hole Luani to solely a special teams maven would be a gross understatement of the former soccer player’s potential. He made as many plays on the gridiron as he did on the pitch. Dude can play. The 157-tackle and eight-interception statline in two years at Washington grabbed plenty of attention. Luani noted he received inquiries from teams about signing as an undrafted free agent. Raiders GM McKenzie, who stockpiled seventh round picks, pounced.

“That guy is a playmaker,” McKenzie said later referring to Luani as a ‘football playing Jessie’. “You can look at one quarter of football and you know he loves the game. He’s tough. He’s physical. He has ball skills. He can kind of do it all.”

With a glut of depth in front of him (established veteran Reggie Nelson, promising Karl Joseph and fellow draftee Obi Melifonwu), Luani is afforded the chance to become a special team standout — the fastest and surest way to earn a 53-man roster spot.

Yet, there is a reason Luani was still available deep in the seventh round; his penchant for going for bone-jarring hits as opposed to securely bringing down the opposition chief among them. He holds the dubious distinction of missing 31 tackles and allowing 11 broken in two season with the Cougars.

Budding with potential, Luani must master fundamental tackling, particularly the wrap-up style to ensure his NFL future. He must also improve his deep-ball coverage — he played a lot of underneath zone in college — to compliment his ballhawk and nose-for-the-ball nature.

Luani does that, and the Raiders have yet another late-round diamond found in the rough.

