Raiders Review: The Best and Worst McKenzie Signings

As Reggie McKenzie prepares to sign Derek Carr to a monster contract this off season, it got me thinking about what McKenzie has done in free agency over the years Let’s take a look at some of the best and worst free agents signed by McKenzie during his tenure with the Raiders.

Worst Signings:

Austin Howard: 5 years, $30 million (2014)

It’s not that Howard’s been a bust for the Raiders, but rather his hefty price tag. Howard is on the books for two more seasons and has been dinged up the last two. One of McKenzie’s first big contracts, this one was a swing and a miss when compared to his other offensive linemen pickups.

Dan Williams: 4 years, $25 million (2015)

After a strong first season with the Raiders, Williams struggled last year. He had some weight and conditioning issues last season and ended up sharing snaps with Justin Ellis at DT. The team cut Williams this off season to save 4.5 million in cap space.

Sean Smith and David Amerson: 4 years, $38 million and 4 years, $34 million (2016)

While Smith and Amerson played well at times last season, their play did not compare to similar paid corners. For instance, the duo in Denver Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr played great last season at practically the same average annual salary as Smith and Amerson.

Best Signings:

Charles Woodson:

1 year, 2.5 million (2014) and 1 year, 3.2 million (2015)

Not only was it awesome that McKenzie brought back a living legend in Woodson, but he played well his last season to earn a pro bowl selection. More importantly, he mentored current leaders Derek Carr and Khalil Mack.

Donald Penn, Rodney Hudson, and Kelechi Osemele: 2 years, 11.9 million (2016), 5 years, 44.5 million (2015), and 5 year, 58.5 million (2016)

Penn has played like a top end left tackle at a bargain price. Hudson and Osemele anchored the line last season, turning it into a top 3 unit in league. McKenzie signed Hudson and KO to mammoth deals, but they’ve been worth every penny.

Michael Crabtree: 4 years, $34 million (2015 extension)

After whiffing on him in the 2009 draft, the Raiders brought in Crabtree for a one year deal. Crabtree received a contract extension towards the end of the first season with the team and was able to back it up with a two year span of over 150 catches, nearly 2,000 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Bruce Irvin: 4 years, $37 million (2016)

Irvin posted career numbers in his first season with the Raiders. His six forced fumbles last season tied for the most in the league. Year two with Mack, Irvin should have another stellar year this season.

