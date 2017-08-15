Raiders QB Derek Carr is apparently getting into the music business too

The number of professional athletes who have also experienced success in the music industry is very small.

That hasn’t stopped dozens of athletes from trying to become singers or rappers (if you’ve heard Deion Sanders’ “Must Be the Money,” you will not forget it, let’s just say), and now Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is apparently trying to get his side hustle on as he starts a music career.

At least it seems Carr is trying his hand at singing, considering he tweeted out a short teaser video to go along with his new site DerekCarrMusic.com. It’s a long way from April 1, so if it’s a joke, we aren’t in on it yet.





And it certainly seems like a serious website, brooding picture and all.

You can understand why we’d be skeptical. A popped-collar denim jacket? Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara was wondering, too.

Stop!!!! lol is this real? — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) August 15, 2017





Hey Derek, here’s a tip coming straight from the heart: Do NOT read the comments on the internet after this one. Also: If Carr’s Raiders teammates don’t have a million jokes for him after this, they’re doing it all wrong.

(OK, time for the snarky Colin Kaepernick remark … let’s go with, “Hey, does this mean the entire NFL is going to question if Carr really wants to play football, or is that just for Kap?”)

Perhaps this is just a heat check for Carr, who emerged into a big-time star last season and then signed the richest deal in NFL history this offseason. He has done pretty well figuring out the quarterback position, so why not try taking over the music world next?

