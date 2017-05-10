Raiders QB Carr Enters 2017 With New Weapons

Entering last season, the Raiders surrounded Derek Carr with outstanding talent to work with. Most notably, in the form of Cooper and Crabtree, both considered number one receiving threats. However, one area of needed improvement was the TE spot. Oakland failed to consistently produce in games, and with Lee Smith a blocking main stay and Walford unable to be consistent that’s why I feel they looked to add someone more dynamic here.

So, in this offseason, the Raiders added the second best available tight end in free agency. Former Packer Jared Cook inked a deal to join Oakland. In 2016, Cook played 10 games, starting five, grabbing 30 passes for 377 yards. While these stats don’t automatically jump out at you, he’s consistent. More importantly, Cook uses acute awareness to know wherever he is on the field. For example:

Last year, he played less than 13 games for the first time ever.. Cook’s durability will help the Raiders throughout the season. On the other hand, Clive Walford struggled with the effects of an ATV accident in training camp. With that being said about the TE position, Oakland added some real talent at wideout. As a result, Derek Carr’s options vertically open up even more. The Raiders added versatile receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson signed in free agency from the Vikings. Additionally, UDFA Ishmael Zamora could make the roster.

Cordarrelle Patterson can do various tasks on the team. However, I believe he will be used more as a receiving threat for the raiders. Then, you have 6’4 wideout Zamora who for me is a very exciting talent and if it wasn’t for the incident of him with his dog him would have been drafted between rounds 5-7, I believe.

Overall with Zamora, he has the height, size, speed, and deep end zone threat to cause disruption and also take advantage of smaller corners. Plus, Derek Carr now has plenty of tools to play with and that’s without me mentioning Seth Roberts who I feel really has to step up his game or he can see himself sitting on the sideline.

