How the Raiders Offensive Line Faces Stiff Challenges in 2017

In 2016, the Oakland Raiders offensive line established themselves as one of the premier units in the NFL. Through devastating blocking and opening canyon-sized holes, this group helped the offense dominate. Very few offensive lines are that physically imposing and technically sound. Granted, many linemen pride themselves on being brutish. Yet, a bigger challenge awaits the line in 2017.

Grueling Schedule: Whoever constructs the Raiders did them no favors. Although many of these games aren’t tremendous difficult, one thing stands out: They face a dominant pass rusher15 of 16 weeks. In other words, they face a dominant pass rush almost every game. The lone exception? The Dallas Cowboys lack a feared rusher.

Groups: While the offensive line’s workload remains difficult, they also face a tandem of talented rushers. Normally, a dominant offensive line can prepare for a pass rusher. On the other hand, the Raiders face pairs of elite rushers, not just one player.

Titans: Orakpo and Casey bring versatility and burst that tests both the edge and interior. While never pretty, these two bring a lunchbox mentality to the field.

Jets: Williams and Richardson excel between the tackles. Brute force coupled with first-step quickness could give the Raiders interior fits.

Broncos: Von Miller and Shane Ray should test the edges. In the Week 9 victory, the Raiders used six linemen and brutalized the Denver rush. Chances will remain high with seeing Denver Kirkland as the extra lineman.

Dolphins: Very few opposing lineman strike the feat that Ndaumakong Suh does. Not to mention, what he could do to Carr, provided he gets anywhere near him. Plus, Cameron Wake routinely nets double-digit sacks from the perimeter.

Playcalling: With Bill Musgrave employed in Denver, Todd Downing steps up. The best friend of a solid offensive line is solid playcalling. Can Downing succeed where Musgrave struggled? In reality, the offense enters every game with a decided advantage. Why not use it? In other words. With a potent running game, defenses tire out, due to long drives. Give Lynch the ball, 15 times and let him batter them. Tackling BeastMode saps strength from anyone.

In reality, the Raiders should easily win double-digit games. Yet, the schedule and opponents will not lie down to help them. Defenses thrive on facing a top offensive line. Therefore, Mike Tice will prepare his line to assert their authority. 2016 was not easy. That being said, 2017 looks even more difficult. However, this team seems up to the task.

