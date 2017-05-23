Raiders’ move led about 1,000 fans to seek ticket refunds

When the Raiders announced that they’re planning to move to Las Vegas in 2020, they also announced that Oakland fans who want out now can get refunds for season tickets they already purchased. About 1,000 fans took them up on that.

Raiders owner Mark Davis told reporters at the league meeting today that his team issued about 1,000 refunds to fans who were unhappy about the team’s decision to leave Oakland.

Davis added, however, that those refunds aren’t hurting the team’s bottom line: He said all the season tickets that have been refunded have since been purchased by other fans.

The Raiders have a talented young team coming off a playoff season, so they’ll probably continue to have support in Oakland, even if the local fans aren’t happy about the decision to leave. If the Raiders have a disappointing season on the field, however, fan support may evaporate, and a team that has often played in front of thousands of empty seats may find itself getting less local support than ever.