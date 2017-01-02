Raiders lose AFC West, another QB in 24-6 loss to Broncos

Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin sits on the sideline with an injury during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

DENVER (AP) -- In a game that couldn't have gone much worse, Oakland lost its latest starting quarterback, Matt McGloin, to a shoulder injury, then fell 24-6 on Sunday to Denver, a team with nothing to play for and facing the possible exit of coach Gary Kubiak for health reasons.

Combined with Kansas City's win over San Diego, the Raiders (12-4) squandered the AFC West title and the first-round bye that went with it - and instead fell to the No. 5 seed.

The Raiders came into the last week of the regular season with a chance at the AFC's top seed. Now, they are a wild card with a rookie third-stringer as their only fully healthy quarterback.

Earlier in the day, New England locked up the top seed.

Leading Oakland into next week's game at Houston could be rookie Connor Cook if the injury to McGloin proves serious.

McGloin , who got the start when Derek Carr broke his leg last week, left late in the second quarter. He completed six passes for 21 yards, missing virtually every throw downfield. He stood on the bench in a stocking cap for the second half.

A fourth-year player out of Penn State, McGloin was making his first start since 2013. He was hurt when Jared Crick slammed him to the turf, drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty. Moments before that play, McGloin overthrew a wide-open Amari Cooper.

Cook was 14 of 21 with a touchdown to Cooper, an interception and a lost fumble against the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos (9-7), who ended a three-game slide.

Devontae Booker became the first Broncos rookie with a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Clinton Portis in 2002.

Before the game, there was speculation Kubiak will step down after the season. He's 11 months removed from leading Denver to a Super Bowl win over Carolina. The 55-year-old Kubiak suffered a complex migraine on Oct. 9 following Denver's loss to Atlanta.

STATS

Justin Forsett's 64-yard run in the second quarter was the longest of the season by a Broncos running back. ... The Broncos' offense scored more points Sunday than the last three games combined (23). ... Oakland coach Jack Del Rio is still looking for his first division title as a coach. Only Norm Van Brocklin (173) coached more games without winning a division in NFL history than Del Rio (171).

INJURIES

Raiders: Safety Nate Allen was evaluated for a concussion.

Broncos: Receiver Emmanuel Sanders hurt his foot in the first quarter and didn't return. ... Special teamer Zaire Anderson was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field after being injured on punt coverage in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Face the Texans (9-7), who have an unsettled QB situation as well.

Broncos: Head into the offseason possibly looking for a new head coach.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

