Raiders LB Heeney Fights for Roster Spot, Playing Time

Should RaiderNation consider linebacker Ben Heeney a lost cause? Not yet, but the Oakland Raiders’ fifth-round pick in 2015 is dangerously close to becoming irrelevant. After winning the middle linebacker spot, Heeney endured a benching and subsequent ankle injury. The 25-year-old former Kansas Jayhawks star continues to heal as the Raiders embarked on their offseason training regimen.

“Yeah, he’s still a little bit banged [up],” said Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio of Heeney. “You know how I feel about the injuries this time of year. The guys that can go will go and the guys that can’t are going to work at it and he’s off working on the side.”

After flashing on film his rookie season — Heeney showed (not surprisingly) more athleticism and tackling ability than then-starter Curtis Lofton — the Raiders gave the 6-foot, 230-pounder the green dot to bark out plays as the Mike. Two games into the 2016 season, Del Rio benched Heeney in favor of Cory James. Heeney finished with a miniscule 11 total tackles before tearing a deltoid ligament in his right ankle in Week 4 and landing on injured reserve. That was a far cry from a 38-tackle, 2.5 sack-rookie season.

“It’s amazing being in the middle,” Heeney said when he got the gig. “Just different pieces all around me. It definitely gives me confidence and makes me feel like I can play fast.”

Heeney was fast, alright. Blockers consumed him in a hurry. His speed and aggressiveness did little to curb the fact Raiders defensive tackles didn’t occupy blocks. As a result, mammoth offensive lineman met the undersized Heeney. Perhaps,the task overwhelmed him. Heeney isn’t doing much now other than mending, both physically and mentally. Heeney lost a good friend this offseason. In OTAs, James and journeyman Tyrell Adams are splitting time as first-team Mike. Fifth-round rook Marquel Lee is in the mix too, perhaps even Neiron Ball. Del Rio noted Heeney will get his chance, but the window is closing.

The Raiders have seen the good and the bad when it comes to Heeney. It’s up to him to ensure it doesn’t get ugly.

