Raiders HC Del Rio and the Jimmy Johnson Connection

As an NFL coach, Jack Del Rio’s rise to prominence began during his time between the lines. While he starred as a middle linebacker, Del Rio enjoyed the privilege of playing for a few outstanding coaches. With that said, one leaps to mind. This coach made a permanent mark and helped shape Del Rio into who he is today. Through toughness mixed with common sense, Del Rio could bring the Raiders back to prominence.

Jimmy Johnson: The former Cowboys/Dolphins coach mentored Del Rio on two separate occasions. Far from the polished hair and cool demeanor, Johnson ruled his teams with a searing passion. While those Cowboys rosters were a bit unorthodox, they were effective. Let’s be honest, Dallas played control on the field and out of control off. Be that as it may, Johnson never let that stop him from fielding a winning product. He took chances on talented players with red flags. Del Rio followed suit. While the Aldon Smith situation never panned out, Del Rio gave Smith ample opportunities on the field.

Another aspect of Del Rio’s embracing Johnson’s qualities is his demeanor. Although Del Rio is a Bay Area native and Johnson grew up in Texas, the approach is the same. Both are direct, without any shaky hesitation in their voices. Also, each reminds reporters that they are the last word on all on-field matters. Some label it arrogance, others call it confidence. If a coach acts with serious confidence, his team will believe anything is possible.Like Johnson, Del Rio has extraordinary standards to live up to. Belief in this thought can make teams gamble on plays, where most couldnt. For example:

Granted, Jimmy Johnson’s came to Dallas with a sterling college resume and a best friend who owned a team. Del Rio started at the Saints’ strength and conditioning coach under Mike Ditka. Under those circumstances, a career track that leads to head coach did not seem possible. Yet, Del Rio used the lesions that Johnson showed him about accountability. For example, in this clip, Del Rio explains his favorite Jimmy Johnson story and how it impacted the rest of his career.

If Jack Del Rio has a fraction of the career that Jimmy Johnson had a coach, RaiderNation will be thrilled. In essence, Del Rio’s confidence and boldness resembles Johnson’s stint in Dallas. With the odds firmly against him, he built a winner. Similarly, after the awful Allen/Sparano messes, Del; Rio appears to have the ship righted. With this is mind, a championship become the most logical step. Jack del Rio is who he is. Yet, a small part of his identity ties toward how Jimmy Johnson ran the Dallas Cowboys.

The post Raiders HC Del Rio and the Jimmy Johnson Connection appeared first on Cover32.