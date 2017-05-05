Raiders Friday Four: Questions Regarding the Offseason

Since the draft ended, many questions spring to mind. Usually, post-draft is a time for bloggers and fans alike to catch their collective breaths and. However, with expectations set sky-high, RaiderNation won’t settle for anything less than a deep playoff run. With that said, questions regarding the team post-draft seem to form. The Raiders need to account for certain issues.

Is the team set at middle linebacker?

As of this writing, Cory James occupies the starting middle linebacker spot. Although that scenario isn’t ideal, the thought of James getting those reps does not scare me. He plays fast with explosion and some timing. On the other hand, he struggles with dealing with guards. Someone needs to win this job. Ben Heeney will play special teams, and Perry Riley remains unsigned. If Norton, Del Rio and McKenzie feel comfortable with this, why do fans feel uneasy about this? Personally, I am not sure the starting middle linebacker is on the roster.

Is David Sharpe the eventual replacement for Gabe Jackson?

Before fans lose their minds, realize that Donald Penn will probably retire in a couple years. As a result, Kelechi Osemele could slide over to left tackle. Under those circumstances, Sharpe could jump inside at right guard, while Jackson operates as the left guard. All of a sudden, Sharpe’s selection becomes clearer.

How is Neiron Ball still on the team?

Granted, Ball plays under his rookie deal, but the man hasn’t made a tackle in since October 25, 2015. The Raiders assigned him to the practice squad. In the background, Ball works to see the field again. At 24 years old, the bulk of his career remains in front of him. If he can shake the injury bug, Ball provides an athletic upgrade at linebacker.

Speaking of surprises, how does Keith McGill hold a roster spot?

In three years in Oakland, McGill made almost two million dollars. If he sticks with the team this year, that number balloons to 2.6 million. How? During his Raiders tenure, he started three of the 41 games that the team activated him for. In that time, he amassed 25 tackles and two pass deflections.

Before we know it, preseason arrives. In the distance, the season approaches. While the Oakland Raiders have huge questions at a few spots, the smaller issues need addressing as well. On balance, the team is needs to address all of these.

