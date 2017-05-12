Raiders Fans: What to Keep An Eye On In 2017

After netting a 12-4 record in 2016, the Raiders look towards a successful 2017. Granted, running a football team or playing for one is the hard part. Fans have the easiest job out there. All they need to do is cheer or boo relentlessly. During a long season, fans’ energy level can fade. With that said, here are some expectations of the 2017 Raiders season.

Mock the Chargers: While the Chargers remain longtime hated rivals, their organization botched the move to LA. How else would you explain this? Granted, they changed the logo to something less sad, but the feeling remains. Moving up the coast to Los Angeles did nothing for the team. As a result, they’ll play in the 30,000 seat Home Depot Center. Funny, because their whole team needs a massive rebuild. On the other hand, their fans always seem to bring up all of the recent playoff appearances, mocking Oakland. If pettiness is what they seek, remind them that Stan Humphries did what Dan Fouts and Philip Rivers could never do: get to a Super Bowl.

Bandwagon Media: In all of Raiders recent history, no term angers more people more than “same old Raiders”. This is the lazy term to describe a losing team unable to get out of its own way. Also, it’s the easiest way for some writers and TV talking heads to make money. Now, those same press members fall over themselves complementing how well the team performs now. Under those circumstances, neither praise nor criticism should affect you. More importantly, keep a balanced eye when listening to certain media. For example, remember this stupidity.

The Healing Process: Sooner or later, the fresh wounds from relocation need to start healing somewhat. With enough time removed from the vote, I can understand the sadness of Bay Area Raiders fans. Their hometown team left. Conversely, those who continue to bash the team and its management are sad. No amount of social media name-calling (no, Davis is not broke); protests or signs will bring the team back.

Instantly, my heart goes out for the local fans that remain loyal to the team, even though they are leaving. The next two years will be bittersweet for the good fans. Although I am not judging fandom, I take issue with those who are consumed with calling each other fake fans. Without delay, the Nation needs to grow closer and enjoy the Marshawn Lynch Era as he closes the show in Oakland. No fanbase is united, yet few remain as fractured.

The Raiders could head back to the playoffs. Fans expect much from the team. Additionally, there should be standards for the fans to live up to as well.

