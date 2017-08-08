Raiders' divorce is finalized but there are plenty of kisses left for Oakland

View photos

NAPA, Calif. – The practice gates in Northern California opened in late July, and Oakland Raiders fans filed in. There were no protests. There were no signs or howls of discontent. The stands filled to capacity, and for all intents and purposes, this season began like any other.

So far, the beginning of the Raiders’ long goodbye has been fairly quiet and uneventful, a vast departure from the most recent tumultuous relocation of the St. Louis Rams to Los Angeles. Indeed, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr might have framed everything best when he asked rhetorically, “This is a weird deal, right?”

Yes. It is definitely weird. So much so that when Raiders owner Mark Davis ambled to a VIP tent in front of training camp fans on Aug. 1, his presence drew little more than a few raised eyebrows in the stands.

No screams of protest. No audible animosity. No backlash. Just hopeful business as usual, on the field and off.

“It’s definitely different than how it could be,” said Raiders tight end Jared Cook. “I’ve seen it the other way, and it wasn’t smooth. You’ve got to give respect to the [Raiders] fans for that.”

Cook would know. He spent three shuddering seasons with the Rams from 2013 to 2015, a period of franchise relocation that dragged out like a divorce smothered in betrayal. Cook’s feelings of déjà vu were understandable when he signed with the Raiders in mid-March, only to watch from afar as NFL owners approved the team’s relocation to Las Vegas less than two weeks later – a relocation that is set to take at least three years, mirroring the time Cook watched fan support in St. Louis crater around the Rams.

“It’s definitely a little weird,” Cook said. “This is a little bit wild.”

Wild, but not off the rails. That’s the unique space of this long goodbye. The Raiders have a chance to buck the prolonged, horrific transition of the Rams and so many other franchises that came before them. Rather than sputtering on their way out the door, the Raiders have the opportunity to give the fans a gift on the way out the door. A Super Bowl kiss of sorts.

“The bottom line, we have a chance of giving the fans what they want – especially the Raiders of the past, too – giving them a championship,” Cook said. “We can give them winning seasons and good football being played at home. For fans to see that, especially longtime Raider fans, it’s imperative. This is our chance to show love and give something back to the city of Oakland.”

That’s the idea in this place. To leave the city on top – or as close to the top as possible.

As Carr noted, “There’s no book on how to do this situation. No one has done it yet.”

For now, that leaves the Raiders with a common goal: why not write this book a little differently? After all, it doesn’t have to be the typical rip-the-heart-out-of-chest finish. This is a franchise that can still forge some special memories on the way out the door. That might be why only 1,000 or so fans sought refunds for season tickets – all of which were re-sold to a waitlist almost instantly.

The low refund number delivered a massive sigh of relief to some team staffers, particularly those of whom had no hand in the relocation and are just helplessly along for the ride.

“When the season-ticket refunds came in, it was like, ‘OK, this isn’t going to go crazy. This might be OK,’ ” one staffer said. “It’s still a little weird, but that took some of the [anxiety] out of it.”

Adding running back Marshawn Lynch hasn’t hurt, either. The local homegrown favorite has become a strong part of this team’s narrative all summer, creating a focus on a star whose DNA is as much a part of the city and fan base as anyone else. Despite Lynch rarely speaking to the media, he has been a welcome storyline for fans to embrace – a sort of salve to stave off the reality of what’s coming.

